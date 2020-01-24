REBusinessOnline

Regency Properties Acquires 125,582 SF Shopping Center in Northern Indiana

KOKOMO, IND. — Regency Properties has acquired Boulevard Crossing Shopping Center in Kokomo, about 60 miles north of Indianapolis. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. The 125,582-square-foot shopping center is located at 2100 E. Boulevard Crossing St. Anchored by TJ Maxx, the property is also home to Petco, Shoe Carnival, Ulta, Kirkland’s and McAlister’s Deli. Regency currently owns 29 shopping centers in the state of Indiana.

