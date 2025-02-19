Regency Properties Acquires 173,773 SF Muncie Towne Plaza Shopping Center in Indiana

MUNCIE, IND. — Regency Properties has acquired Muncie Towne Plaza, a 173,773-square-foot shopping center in Muncie. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. Developed in 1997 and renovated in 2005, Muncie Towne Plaza was fully leased at the time of sale. Key tenants include Kohl’s, TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty and Shoe Carnival. The property includes a 1.1-acre undeveloped land site immediately adjacent to Old Navy. Regency plans to develop the parcel following consideration of what represents the greatest opportunity between a single- or multi-tenant space. The parcel can accommodate a 50,000-square-foot development.

Regency says the purchase underscores its acquisition philosophy as a “county seat” community retail property investor. County seat communities are defined as towns that typically serve as the hub for business, local government, recreation and shopping for a surrounding rural area.