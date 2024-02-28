Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Buys 235,000 SF Life Sciences Facility in Suffern, New York

SUFFERN, N.Y. — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) has purchased Avon Innovation Center, a 235,000-square-foot life sciences facility in Suffern, located just across the New York-New Jersey border. The seller, pharmaceutical company Avon, will be vacating the building in the near future. Larry Carroll, Shawn Straka, David Bernhaut, Frank DiTommaso and Seth Zuidema of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Michael Katz of Actio Corporate Advisors, represented Avon in the transaction. Dan Loughlin and Matt Loughlin of JLL represented Regeneron.