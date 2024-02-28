Wednesday, February 28, 2024
The deal for Avon Innovation Center in Suffern, New York, was structured to allow Avon sufficient time to vacate the space.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Buys 235,000 SF Life Sciences Facility in Suffern, New York

by Taylor Williams

SUFFERN, N.Y. — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) has purchased Avon Innovation Center, a 235,000-square-foot life sciences facility in Suffern, located just across the New York-New Jersey border. The seller, pharmaceutical company Avon, will be vacating the building in the near future. Larry Carroll, Shawn Straka, David Bernhaut, Frank DiTommaso and Seth Zuidema of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Michael Katz of Actio Corporate Advisors, represented Avon in the transaction. Dan Loughlin and Matt Loughlin of JLL represented Regeneron.

