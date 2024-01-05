RegenLab USA Signs 15,792 SF Life Sciences Lease in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — RegenLab USA, a manufacturer of equipment for regenerative cell therapies, has signed a 15,792-square-foot life sciences lease in Jersey City. RegenLab will relocate from the Brooklyn Army Terminal to the sixth floor of the building at 95 Greene St., which was originally constructed as a manufacturing facility for Colgate Palmolive, later this year. Dan Spero, Blake Goodman, John Cahill, Bob Ryan and Craig Eisenhardt of JLL represented the landlord, Thor Equities Group, and RegenLab in the lease negotiations.