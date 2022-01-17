REBusinessOnline

Regent Properties Acquires 435,000 SF Office Building in Downtown Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS —Regent Properties, an investment and management firm headquartered in Dallas and Los Angeles, has acquired 816 Congress, a 435,000-square-foot office building in downtown Austin. The 20-story building offers amenities such as a fitness center, conference facilities and a sky lounge with a terrace. Regent plans to implement a capital improvement program that includes repositioning the lobby and courtyards, as well as the activation of roughly 12,000 square feet of retail space. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

