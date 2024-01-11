Thursday, January 11, 2024
Talavi-Corporate-Center-Glendale-AZ
Located at 5651 E. Talavi Blvd. in Glendale, Ariz., Talavi Corporate Center features 153,332 square feet of office and medical space. (Photo credit: Mark Yoki)
Regent Properties Sells 153,332 SF Talavi Corporate Center in Glendale, Arizona

by Amy Works

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Regent Properties has completed the disposition of Talavi Corporate Center, a three-story office and medical property in Glendale, to Texas-based Woodside for $9.3 million in an all-cash transaction.

Situated on 11.4 acres at 5651 W. Talavi Blvd., Talavi Corporate Center offers 153,332 square feet of office and medical space. At the time of sale, the asset was 74 percent leased to five tenants. The center was built in 2002.

Woodside plans to upgrade specific suites to speculative condition and enhance other areas of the property to attract new tenants and bring the property to greater stabilization. This transaction is Woodside’s first acquisition in Arizona.  

Barry Gabel, Chris Marchildon and CJ Osbrink of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.

