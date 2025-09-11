Thursday, September 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
North-Loop-Business-Center-Phoenix-AZ
The properties at 950 and 960 W. Behrend Drive in Phoenix offer a total of 124,308 square feet of flex office and industrial space.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialOfficeWestern

Regent Properties Sells Two-Building, 124,308 SF Flex Portfolio in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Regent Properties has completed the sale of a two-building flex industrial and office portfolio in Phoenix’s Deer Valley submarket to a private investor for $22.5 million. Geoffrey Turbow, Anthony DeLorenzo and Ashley Brooks of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Located within the North Loop 101 Business Center, the single-story buildings were constructed in 2001. The portfolio includes:

  • A 76,101-square-foot building at 950 W. Behrend Drive with American Defense Structures LLC leasing 45,085 square feet and 31,016 square feet of office space slated for conversion to flex;
  • A 43,207-square-foot flex lab and office space at 960 W. Behrend Drive, which is leased to Super Star Car Wash HQ, Paradise Behavioral Health LLC and National Dentex.

You may also like

Matthews Negotiates Sale of 224,139 SF Greeneville Commons...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.8M Sale of Village...

JLL Brokers Sale of 1.7 MSF Industrial Portfolio...

BOK Financial Provides $45M Acquisition Loan for Tulsa...

Welcome Group Buys 100,129 SF Industrial Building in...

LanCarte Commercial Arranges Sale of Two Industrial Buildings,...

KPC Development Tops Out 300-Room Kali Hotel and...

CBRE Secures $50M Refinancing for 554,438 SF Shopping...

Gantry Arranges $25.5M in Acquisition Financing for Power...