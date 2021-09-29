Regent Properties to Open Second Headquarters Office in Uptown Dallas

Posted on by in Company News, Texas

DALLAS — Regent Properties, a Los Angeles-based investment firm with roughly $1.8 billion in assets under management, will open a second headquarters office in Dallas. New and existing members of the corporate team, as well as senior investor relations and other investment personnel, will relocate to the new office at 2000 McKinney Ave. Regent CEO Eric Fleiss also said that the company plans to acquire “a significant amount of high-quality office product in the Sun Belt region,” in the coming months.