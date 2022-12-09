REBusinessOnline

Regents Park Brixton Sells 75,864 SF Next Step Business Park in Springville, Utah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Utah, Western

SPRINGVILLE, UTAH — Regents Park Brixton has completed the disposition of Next Step Business Park, a three-building industrial campus in Springville, a suburb of Provo. San Diego-based Hearthstone Capital acquired the 75,864-square-foot asset for an undisclosed price.

Located at 317 N. 2000 W, Next Step Business Park consists of three single-story, newly constructed buildings ranging in size from 18,926 square feet to 28,480 square feet. The property is fully leased to a variety of tenants.

Bryce Blanchard of Newmark brokered the transaction.

