Reger Holdings to Develop 425-Acre EastVillage Mixed-Use Project in Austin

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

Reger Holding's EastVillage project in Austin will span 425 acres and multiple distinct uses.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Buffalo-based Reger Holdings will develop EastVillage, a 425-acre mixed-use project that will be located along the Parmer Lane tech corridor in northeast Austin. Both the Austin American-Statesman and Community Impact Newspaper put the value of the project at approximately $1 billion. Current plans call for approximately 800,000 square feet of office space, 300,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, thee hotels totaling 390 rooms, 2,000 multifamily units, an active adult community and a 150-acre nature preserve. The centerpiece of the development will be a 1.5-acre village green that for outdoor events and gatherings, while a network of trails will also connect the various uses. Nearby employers include Samsung, Dell, Amazon and The Home Depot Technology Center. A construction timeline was not released.