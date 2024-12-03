Reger Holdings Welcomes Three New Tenants to Austin Mixed-Use Development

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Buffalo, N.Y.-based developer Reger Holdings has welcomed three new tenants to East Village, a 425-acre mixed-use development in northeast Austin. Fitness International, the parent company of LA Fitness, will open a 34,000-square-foot gym under its Club Studio brand, and entertainment concept 810 Billiards & Bowling has committed to a 30,000-square-foot space. Both openings are about 12 to 24 months away. Lastly, Swish Dental will open a 3,513-square-foot clinic at East Village within the next 30 days.