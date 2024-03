CORSICANA, TEXAS — Regional Employee Assistance Program has signed a 10-year, 39,975-square-foot office lease renewal in Corsicana, about 60 miles south of Houston. The space is located at 400 Hospital Drive within the Navarro Regional Medical Complex. Allison Johnston Frizzo and Tanya Hart Little of Hart Commercial represented the landlord, Healthcare Realty Services LLC, in the lease negotiations. Deidre Hardister of NAI Geis Realty Group represented the tenant.