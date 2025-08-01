Regions Bank Provides $117.3M in Financing for Three Affordable Housing Communities in Jackson, Mississippi

JACKSON, MISS. — Regions Bank’s affordable housing group has provided a combined $117.3 million in financing to Vitus Group LLC for the acquisition and rehabilitation of three existing affordable housing communities in Jackson. The properties include Village Apartments, Commonwealth Apartments and Madonna Manor, which are now part of Jackson Trio, a collection of townhomes, garden-style apartments and a 13-story high-rise apartment building for seniors. The portfolio totals 77 buildings and 613 units, with 149 of the units dedicated to age-restricted housing for people age 62 and older. Jackson Trio will provide affordable housing to renters earning between 50 percent and 80 percent of the area median income.

Regions Affordable Housing provided approximately $36.6 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity, a $19.7 million bridge loan and a $61 million Fannie Mae MTEB permanent loan.

The properties feature a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments with various amenities, including an exercise room, onsite property management and maintenance and kitchen appliances. Two developments also include playgrounds for children, and Madonna Manor includes free lunch by the City of Jackson for senior residents.