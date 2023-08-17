Regions Bank Rebrands Sabal Capital Partners Business Line

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Birmingham-based Regions Bank has rebranded Sabal Capital Partners, bringing the affiliate under the Regions Real Estate Capital Markets umbrella. The Birmingham-based bank acquired Sabal, a commercial real estate and multifamily lender, in 2021. Regions Real Estate Capital Markets executes origination and financial servicing solutions for its real estate clients, including both agency and non-agency financing. The brand’s clients include brokers and borrowers in multifamily and commercial real estate spaces ranging from single assets to property portfolios.

“The brand change for Sabal Capital Partners reflects the continued integration of Sabal’s lending business into the Regions business and family of offerings,” says Troy Marek, head of Regions Real Estate Capital Markets. “We have seen well over a year of successfully building new and deeper client relationships; by fully integrating Sabal Capital Partners into our Real Estate Capital Markets team, Regions is poised to build even greater success moving forward.”