Tuesday, August 4, 2026
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LoansMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Regions Originates $64.3M Agency Refinancing for Apartment Community in Monroe, North Carolina

by John Nelson

MONROE, N.C. — Regions Real Estate Capital Markets has originated a $64.3 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Elevate Rocky River, a 360-unit apartment community in Monroe, about 28 miles southeast of Charlotte.

Andrew Buckley was Region’s loan originator on behalf of the borrower, Greensboro, N.C.-based Signature Properties Group. The fixed-rate loan has a 10-year term, 35-year amortization schedule and a six-year period of interest-only payments.

Built in 2024, Elevate Rocky River comprises one- and two-bedroom units, as well as a pool, fitness center and a clubhouse with a lounge and business center.

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