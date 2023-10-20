Regions Provides $17.8M Construction Loan for Austin Industrial Project

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Regions Bank has provided a $17.8 million construction loan for 71 Logistics Center, a 216,000-square-foot speculative industrial project that will be located near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The facility will sit on 45 acres and feature 142 parking spaces, 54 trailer parking spaces, an ESFR sprinkler system and 32-foot clear heights. Chris Drew of JLL arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower and developer, Atlanta-based MDH Partners. ARCO/Murray is the general contractor for the project, which is slated for an second-quarter 2024 completion. JLL is also the leasing agent.