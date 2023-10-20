Friday, October 20, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentIndustrialLoansTexas

Regions Provides $17.8M Construction Loan for Austin Industrial Project

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Regions Bank has provided a $17.8 million construction loan for 71 Logistics Center, a 216,000-square-foot speculative industrial project that will be located near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The facility will sit on 45 acres and feature 142 parking spaces, 54 trailer parking spaces, an ESFR sprinkler system and 32-foot clear heights. Chris Drew of JLL arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower and developer, Atlanta-based MDH Partners. ARCO/Murray is the general contractor for the project, which is slated for an second-quarter 2024 completion. JLL is also the leasing agent.

You may also like

Alliance Residential Opens 323-Unit Broadstone Optimist Park Apartments...

Advenir Oakley to Develop 302-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project...

DRP to Break Ground on 270-Unit Perimeter Pointe...

Red Rock Signs Dunlop Sports to 304,884 SF...

Tower Capital Arranges $72.9M Construction Loan for Fort...

NRP Group, H.I.G. Break Ground on 331-Unit Diamond...

Hertha Metals Signs 18,017 SF Industrial Lease in...

Oxford Partners Negotiates 14,228 SF Industrial Lease Renewal,...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $124.1M Loan for Refinancing of...