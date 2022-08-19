REBusinessOnline

Regions Provides Financing for 255-Unit Transformational Housing Project in Brooklyn

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

HELP-USA-Brooklyn

The initial phase of HELP USA's new transformational housing project in Brooklyn will add 255 affordable housing units to the local supply.

NEW YORK CITY — Regions Bank has provided an undisclosed amount of financing for a 255-unit transformational housing project in Brooklyn. Nonprofit housing operator HELP USA is leading the development, which will consist of two buildings with 184 and 71 units. Of those, 154 residences will be reserved for individuals who meet the homeless and substance abuse criteria for housing. The site will eventually house four buildings and span a full city block along Blake Avenue. BNY Mellon has also provided $62 million in equity for the project. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
24
A Marketer, an Operator, and a Senior Walk into a Webinar: Digital Marketing Strategies to Attract Seniors Housing Residents
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  