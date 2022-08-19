Regions Provides Financing for 255-Unit Transformational Housing Project in Brooklyn

The initial phase of HELP USA's new transformational housing project in Brooklyn will add 255 affordable housing units to the local supply.

NEW YORK CITY — Regions Bank has provided an undisclosed amount of financing for a 255-unit transformational housing project in Brooklyn. Nonprofit housing operator HELP USA is leading the development, which will consist of two buildings with 184 and 71 units. Of those, 154 residences will be reserved for individuals who meet the homeless and substance abuse criteria for housing. The site will eventually house four buildings and span a full city block along Blake Avenue. BNY Mellon has also provided $62 million in equity for the project. A construction timeline was not disclosed.