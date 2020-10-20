REBusinessOnline

Regus Signs 36,600 SF Coworking Lease Extension at 136 Madison Avenue in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

136-Madison-Avenue-Manhattan

Coworking giant Regus is now committed to 136 Madison Avenue through 2031. (Image courtesy of Apartments.com)

NEW YORK CITY — Global coworking firm Regus has signed a 36,600-square-foot lease extension at 136 Madison Avenue, a 300,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan. Regus occupies the entire 15th and 16th floors of the building, and this transaction extends the tenant’s term through 2031. Michael Cohen and Andrew Roos of Colliers International represented the tenant and the landlord, Williams Equities, in the lease negotiations.

