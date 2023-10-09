Regus Signs 37,031 SF Office Lease Renewal at 14 Wall Street in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Regus, a provider of coworking and flexible workspace solutions, has signed a 37,031-square-foot office lease renewal at 14 Wall St. in Manhattan’s Financial District. Regus will continue to occupy the entire 20th floor of the 1.1 million-square-foot building, which was originally constructed in 1910 for the Bankers Trust Co. Bradley Gerla, Jon Cope, Mike Rizzo and Masha Dudelzak of CBRE represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Jon Pavone and Michael Cohen of Colliers represented Regus.