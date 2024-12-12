Regus Signs 46,000 SF Office Lease in Miami Beach for Spaces Brand

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Coworking operator Regus has signed a long-term lease for nearly 46,000 square feet in Miami Beach, committing to occupying an entire Class A, boutique office building. Set to move in before the end of the year, Regus will establish its third and largest space in the submarket at 429 Lenox, where the new location will operate under the firm’s Spaces brand.

Designed by Miami-based architect Kobi Karp, the property features modern office spaces, a rooftop deck, an onsite parking garage and multiple signage opportunities. Stephen Rutchik and Ana Paula of Colliers’ South Florida office represented the landlord, Azora Exan, in the lease transaction. JLL’s Adam Bernstein represented Regus in the deal.