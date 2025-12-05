Regus to Open 30,000 SF Coworking Space at SPS Tower in Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Regus, part of International Workplace Group (IWG), will open a new 30,000-square-foot coworking space on the 21st and 22nd floors of SPS Tower in downtown Minneapolis. Patrick Braswell of Record Real Estate Partners and Teresa Borgen of Newmark represented Regus. The new facility will include private offices, meeting rooms, coworking and creative spaces. IWG operates five other locations in the Twin Cities.

SPS Tower, a 655,070-square-foot office building, received 66,000 square feet of new and renewed leases in the third quarter. Three businesses signed new leases. Schechter Dokken Kanter, a Twin Cities-based CFO, accounting and tax firm, leased 14,000 square feet and is moving from Washington Square. Steve and Andrew Chirhart of Tatonka Real Estate represented the tenant.

Emergent Software is moving into a 6,700-square-foot spec suite. Matt Elder and Amanda Frelita of Newmark represented the tenant.

Heritage Wealth Advisors leased a 4,200-square-foot spec suite and is moving from 60 S. 6th St.

Additionally, three existing tenants renewed their leases in the building. These include Skolnick, Bardwell and Johnson Law Firm (4,700 square feet), Ryan Garry Law Firm (3,100 square feet) and Stewart Title (4,200 square feet). Josh Johnson of CBRE represented Stewart Title.

Owned by Sumitomo Corp., SPS Tower is now 75 percent occupied.