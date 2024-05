COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — REI Co-op will open a 21,732-square-foot store at 615 University Drive E in College Station. The store, which will be situated adjacent to a Crunch Fitness facility, will be the outdoor apparel and equipment retailer’s 11th in Texas. The store will house a full-service bike shop and is expected to employ about 40 people. The opening is slated for the fall.