REBusinessOnline

REI Sells Corporate Campus Near Seattle to Facebook for $390M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Washington, Western

REI-Bellevue-WA

Facebook has purchased REI’s newly completed and unused, 400,000-square-foot corporate campus in Bellevue, Wash. (Rendering courtesy of Wright Runstad & Co.)

BELLEVUE, WASH. — The specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op has completed the disposition of its newly completed corporate campus in Bellevue’s Spring District. Facebook acquired the property for $390 million. Site developer Wright Runstad & Co. and Shorenstein Properties also purchased an undeveloped two-acre portion of the property.

Facebook’s acquisition includes the 400,000-square-foot campus and approximately six acres of land.

In August, REI announced its intention to sell its Bellevue campus and shift to a more distributed work model. The co-op’s future “headquarters” will span multiple satellite locations across the region, and REI will lean into remote working as a more engrained, supported and normalized model for headquarters employees.

Following the sale, REI and Facebook are each donating $1 million to the Eastrail, a 42-mile trail that the co-op has been involved in bringing to life for the last four years. Once complete, the trail system will connect the diverse communities and businesses of King County’s Eastside through access to transit alternatives, employee hubs and greenspace.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
16
Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Sep
17
Webinar: How the Pandemic, Baby Boomers, and Technology are Changing the Senior Living Business
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  