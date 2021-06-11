REI to Open Small-Format Store at Cambridge Crossing in Massachusetts

REI's new, 8,000-square-foot store at Cambridge Crossing will be the first of its new small-format stores.

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Outdoor apparel and equipment retailer REI will open an 8,000-square-foot store at Cambridge Crossing, a 43-acre mixed-use development located at the junction of Boston, Cambridge and Somerville. The opening of the store, which is scheduled for this fall, represents the launch of the retailer’s new small-format prototype and will be located within a newly constructed office and retail building. DivcoWest is the master developer of Cambridge Crossing.