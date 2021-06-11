REBusinessOnline

REI to Open Small-Format Store at Cambridge Crossing in Massachusetts

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

REI-Cambridge-Crossing

REI's new, 8,000-square-foot store at Cambridge Crossing will be the first of its new small-format stores.

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Outdoor apparel and equipment retailer REI will open an 8,000-square-foot store at Cambridge Crossing, a 43-acre mixed-use development located at the junction of Boston, Cambridge and Somerville. The opening of the store, which is scheduled for this fall, represents the launch of the retailer’s new small-format prototype and will be located within a newly constructed office and retail building. DivcoWest is the master developer of Cambridge Crossing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews