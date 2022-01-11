Reich Brothers Acquires 1.2 MSF Industrial Campus Near Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Reich Brothers, an investment firm based in White Plains, New York, has purchased the former DHL Intermodal Campus, a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial property located in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. The rail- and barge-served campus consists of four buildings spanning between 200,000 and 400,000 square feet on a 67-acre site. Building features include 28- to 40-foot clear heights, more than 100 dock-high doors, ample car and trailer parking and renovated office space. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The new ownership plans to invest in site improvements at the property to further enhance its functionality for distribution, rail and port-related logistics and manufacturing uses.