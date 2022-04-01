Reich Brothers Acquires 392,740 SF Industrial Property in Matteson, Illinois

The cross-dock building is located at 21800 S. Cicero Ave. near I-50 and I-80. The sale also included 53 adjacent acres.

MATTESON, ILL. — Reich Brothers has acquired a 392,740-square-foot industrial property and adjacent 53 acres in Matteson, about 30 miles south of Chicago. The purchase price was undisclosed. Al Caruana and Britt Casey of Cushman & Wakefield represented Reich in the acquisition. The duo will provide leasing services for the property along with colleagues Sally Macoicz and Matthew Saddler. The cross-dock building is located at 21800 S. Cicero Ave. near I-50 and I-80.