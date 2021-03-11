Reich Brothers Acquires 620,000 SF Warehouse in Arizona, Leases 250,000 SF to Dynarex

Dynarex has signed a long-term lease to occupy 250,000 square feet at the 620,000-square-foot warehouse facility located at 7811 N. Glen Harbor Blvd. in Glendale, Ariz. (Photo courtesy of PRNewsfoto/Reich Brothers Holdings LLC)

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Reich Brothers has purchased a 620,000-square-foot distribution facility located on 30 acres in Glendale. Terms of the acquisition were not released.

The undisclosed seller made interior and exterior improvements to the site, including the addition of a 3.5-acre trailer lot adjacent the property, and completed lease-up of the facility. Reich Brothers plans to continue to upgrade and maintain the facility for distribution and logistics tenants.

Dynarex, an Orangeburg, N.Y.-based medical supplies company, has signed a lease to occupy 250,000 square feet at the property. Thyssenkrupp’s 3PL division occupies the remainder of the asset.

Located at 7811 N. Glen Harbor Blvd., the 620,000-square-foot building features clear heights ranging from 32 feet to 40 feet and 43 dock-high doors. Additionally, the site offers access to Loop 101 and Interstate 10.