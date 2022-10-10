Reich Brothers Purchases 1.6 MSF Distribution Center in Opelika, Alabama

OPELIKA, ALA. — Reich Brothers, a national industrial real estate investment firm, has purchased a 1.6 million-square-foot distribution center in Opelika, a city along I-85 and near Auburn, Ala. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The facility is the largest multi-tenant distribution center in the Auburn-Opelika market, with 96 dock positions, more than 10 leased suites and standalone buildings ranging from 50,000 to 400,000 square feet. The rail-served property services both the Kia and Hyundai automotive hubs in western Georgia and eastern Alabama, according to Reich Brothers.