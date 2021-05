Reichle Klein Group Arranges $1.5M Sale of Office Building in Toledo, Ohio

The 26,112-square-foot office building is located at 6629 W. Central Ave.

TOLEDO, OHIO — Reichle Klein Group has arranged the sale of a 26,112-square-foot office building in Toledo for $1.5 million. The property sits on slightly less than a quarter acre at 6629 W. Central Ave., near I-475. Ryan Miller of Reichle Klein represented the buyer, 6629 W. Central Ave. LLC. The seller was undisclosed.