Reichle Klein Group Arranges $1.8M Sale of Industrial Facility in Toledo, Ohio

TOLEDO, OHIO — Reichle Klein Group has arranged the sale of a 65,200-square-foot industrial facility in Toledo for $1.8 million. The property sits on 2.7 acres at 0 Water St. Jerry Malek of Reichle Klein represented the seller, Norfolk Southern Railway Co. Downtown Toledo Development Corp. purchased the asset.