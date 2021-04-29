REBusinessOnline

Reichle Klein Group Arranges $2.8M Sale of Three Office Buildings in Dundee, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Office

The buildings are located within the Helle Powell Professional Center.

DUNDEE, MICH. — Reichle Klein Group has arranged the $2.8 million sale of three office buildings in Dundee, about 60 miles southwest of Detroit. The properties total 20,500 square feet and are situated on 4.2 acres within the Helle Powell Professional Center, which is located on Helle Boulevard. Ryan Miller of Reichle Klein represented the seller, Toledo, Ohio-based State Street Venture Partners LLC. The buyer was undisclosed.

