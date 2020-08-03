Reichle Klein Group Brokers $1.1M Sale of Industrial Building in Sylvania, Ohio

SYLVANIA, OHIO — Reichle Klein Group has brokered the $1.1 million sale of an industrial building in Sylvania, which is located in northern Ohio near the Michigan border. The 3.8-acre property is situated at 3525 Silica Road. Lynette Reichle of Reichle Klein Group represented the buyer, Sylvania-based J-West LLC. The seller was undisclosed.