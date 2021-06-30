REBusinessOnline

Reichle Klein Group Brokers $1.7M Sale of Office Building in Toledo, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Office, Ohio

The 20,824-square-foot property is located at 4352 W. Sylvania Ave. near Franklin Park Mall.

TOLEDO, OHIO — Reichle Klein Group has brokered the sale of a 20,824-square-foot office building in Toledo for $1.7 million. The property is located at 4352 W. Sylvania Ave. near Franklin Park Mall. The renovated, freestanding building sits on 1.5 acres. Ryan Miller of Reichle Klein represented the buyer, Ohio-based SBB Rouge LLC. Jason Westendorf of Reichle Klein represented the seller, Michigan-based 4352 WSA LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews