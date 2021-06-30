Reichle Klein Group Brokers $1.7M Sale of Office Building in Toledo, Ohio

The 20,824-square-foot property is located at 4352 W. Sylvania Ave. near Franklin Park Mall.

TOLEDO, OHIO — Reichle Klein Group has brokered the sale of a 20,824-square-foot office building in Toledo for $1.7 million. The property is located at 4352 W. Sylvania Ave. near Franklin Park Mall. The renovated, freestanding building sits on 1.5 acres. Ryan Miller of Reichle Klein represented the buyer, Ohio-based SBB Rouge LLC. Jason Westendorf of Reichle Klein represented the seller, Michigan-based 4352 WSA LLC.