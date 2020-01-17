Reichle Klein Group Brokers $2.7M Sale of Industrial Facility Near Toledo

The 45,630-square-foot asset spans four buildings.

PERRYSBURG, OHIO — Reichle Klein Group has brokered the $2.7 million sale of a 45,630-square-foot industrial facility in Perrysburg, just south of Toledo. The four-building property sits on 32 acres at 26933 Eckel Road. Jerry Malek of Reichle Klein represented the seller, Welded Construction LP. Malek also assisted the buyer, Perrysburg LLC.