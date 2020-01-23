Reichle Klein Group Brokers $4.6M Sale of Industrial Building in Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

The 157,550-square-foot property is located at 2 Kexon Drive in Pioneer.

PIONEER, OHIO — Reichle Klein Group has brokered the $4.6 million sale of a 157,550-square-foot industrial building in Pioneer in northwest Ohio. The property is located at 2 Kexon Drive. Ron Jurgenson of Reichle Klein and Tim Echemann of Industrial Property Brokers represented the seller, Pioneer’s Kidston Family Cos. Ltd. Jurgenson represented the buyer, ATD Properties LLC.