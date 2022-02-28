Reidy Contracting Group Signs 7,723 SF Office Lease in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Reidy Contracting Group has signed a 7,723-square-foot office lease at The Banks Building, located at 58 W. 40th St. in Manhattan. Michael Nazarian and Matt Kashani of Norman Bobrow & Co. represented the tenant, which is expanding and relocating from a 4,000-square-foot space at 120 West 31st Street, in the lease negotiations. Laura Belt Ponomarev represented the landlord, an entity doing business as 58-64 40th St. Corp., on an internal basis.