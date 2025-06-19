Thursday, June 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Siete-Square-Phoenix-AZ
Siete Square in Phoenix was originally built in 1985 and was 87 percent leased at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsArizonaRetailWestern

Rein & Grossoehme Brokers $5M Sale of 35,926 SF Shopping Center in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Rein & Grossoehme Commercial Real Estate has arranged the $5 million sale of Siete Square, a 35,926-square-foot shopping center located at 4139 W. Bell Road in Phoenix. Mark Rein of Rein & Grossoehme represented the seller, Butterfield Trail LLC, and the buyer, Bell Square LLC, in the transaction. Originally built in 1985, the property was 87 percent leased to tenants including Mattress Max and Georges Baddawi at the time of sale. The center also features a freestanding pad site occupied by Jack in the Box, which was not included in the sale.

You may also like

Structure Redevelopment Sells Clay Street Apartments in Portland...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 9,600 SF...

Chicago Fire FC Releases Renderings for $650M Downtown...

CBRE Brokers $71.6M Sale of Power Center in...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $7.5M Sale of Old...

Kiser Group Arranges $5.9M Sale of Apartment Building...

SmartStop Self Storage REIT Buys 3,800-Unit Portfolio in...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 276-Unit Apartment Complex in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 194,919 SF Office Building...