Rein & Grossoehme Brokers $5M Sale of 35,926 SF Shopping Center in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Rein & Grossoehme Commercial Real Estate has arranged the $5 million sale of Siete Square, a 35,926-square-foot shopping center located at 4139 W. Bell Road in Phoenix. Mark Rein of Rein & Grossoehme represented the seller, Butterfield Trail LLC, and the buyer, Bell Square LLC, in the transaction. Originally built in 1985, the property was 87 percent leased to tenants including Mattress Max and Georges Baddawi at the time of sale. The center also features a freestanding pad site occupied by Jack in the Box, which was not included in the sale.