Related Beal Nears Completion 172-Unit Apartment Complex in Boston’s South End

BOSTON — Locally based developer Related Beal is nearing completion of The Harris, a 172-unit apartment complex that will be located at the site of the former Quinzani Bakery in Boston’s South End neighborhood. Residences will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and will be furnished with custom oak cabinetry, quartz countertops and tile backsplashes. Amenities will include an 8,000-square-foot fitness center with yoga and spin studios, as well as basketball and squash courts. In addition, residents will have access to a billiards lounge with reservable dining spaces and a 5,700-square-foot terrace with grills, fire pits, lounge furniture and TVs. Construction of The Harris began in 2019 and is expected to be complete in late spring.

