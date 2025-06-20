Friday, June 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leiden-Center-II- at-Innovation-Square-Boston
Formally known as the Jeffrey Leiden Center for Biologics, Cell and Genetic Therapies II, Related Beal's 345,000-square-foot life sciences project in the Boston Seaport District will house a custom laboratory to affordably train biomanufacturing technicians to enter the growing life sciences workforce. That aspect of the project is made possible through a partnership with the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute, a nonprofit school.
DevelopmentLife SciencesMassachusettsNortheast

Related Beal Tops Out 345,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Boston

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — Related Beal, the Boston office of Related Cos., has topped out construction of Leiden Center II at Innovation Square, a 345,000-square-foot life sciences project in Boston. The 1.8-acre site is located within Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park in the Seaport District, and the seven-story building, which represents Phase III of the larger Innovation Square development, is fully preleased to Vertex Pharmaceuticals. A consortium of lenders consisting of Santander Bank, Ullico, LBBW and Washington Capital provided construction financing for the project, in which Basis Investment Group is an equity investor. Completion is slated for early 2027. The project is expected to generate as many as 700 construction jobs and approximately 500 permanent jobs for the city.

You may also like

Joint Venture Delivers 312-Unit Apartment Community in West...

IRG Completes 227,500 SF Warehouse in Suffolk, Virginia...

Publix Opens New 48,387 SF Grocery Store in...

Presidium Completes 358-Unit Multifamily Project in Northeast Austin

Sueba USA Breaks Ground on 346-Unit Multifamily Project...

United Nations Signs 425,190 SF Office Lease Renewal,...

JLL Arranges $92M in Financing for Industrial Park...

Commercial Development Co. Buys 237,480 SF Former Manufacturing...

Unilever Opens New 111,000 SF Headquarters Office in...