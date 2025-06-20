Related Beal Tops Out 345,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Boston

BOSTON — Related Beal, the Boston office of Related Cos., has topped out construction of Leiden Center II at Innovation Square, a 345,000-square-foot life sciences project in Boston. The 1.8-acre site is located within Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park in the Seaport District, and the seven-story building, which represents Phase III of the larger Innovation Square development, is fully preleased to Vertex Pharmaceuticals. A consortium of lenders consisting of Santander Bank, Ullico, LBBW and Washington Capital provided construction financing for the project, in which Basis Investment Group is an equity investor. Completion is slated for early 2027. The project is expected to generate as many as 700 construction jobs and approximately 500 permanent jobs for the city.