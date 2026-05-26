Tuesday, May 26, 2026
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Southbank Residences is the first luxury multifamily development on Jacksonville's downtown riverfront area in more than a decade, according to Related Group.
DevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Related Breaks Ground on $200M Multifamily Project Along St. Johns River in Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Related Group has broken ground on Southbank Residences, a $200 million multifamily project located along the St. Johns River in Jacksonville. The project represents the first new luxury high-rise development on the city’s downtown riverfront in more than a decade, according to the developer.

The property will feature 395 luxury apartments across two towers — the 25-story Icon Southbank and the eight-story Manor Southbank — as well as a 4,500-square-foot waterfront restaurant, 601 structured parking spaces and a 29-slip marina. Monthly rents will begin at $2,000 for a studio apartment and more than $7,000 for a three-bedroom apartment.

Amenities will include a spa and wellness center with cold plunge, steam and dry sauna, massage treatment rooms and relaxation spaces; 24-hour market; speakeasy; library; private theater; game and entertainment lounge with sports simulators; a resort-style waterfront pool and spa overlooking the St. Johns River with a pool pavilion with grilling stations and a summer kitchen; Zen garden; yoga lawn; and direct access to the 1.25-mile Southbank Riverwalk.

The design-build team includes Carlos Ott, MSA Architects and ID & Design International. Related Group expects to deliver Southbank Residences in 2028 or 2029.

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