Related Cos. Begins Leasing 336-Unit Apartment Community in Tuxedo, New York

TUXEDO, N.Y. — Related Cos. has begun leasing a 336-unit apartment community in Tuxedo, located in the Hudson Valley region. Designed by Aurae, the residences are part of The Village at Tuxedo Reserve, a mixed-use town center that anchors the 1,200-acre Tuxedo Reserve master-planned community. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, fitness center, basketball, squash tennis and pickleball courts, a dog park, playground, coworking space, resident lounges and direct access to hiking and biking trails.