Tuesday, September 15, 2026
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Village-at-Tuxedo-Reserve
Apartment rents at The Village at Tuxedo Reserve start at roughly $3,600 per month for a one-bedroom unit.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Related Cos. Begins Leasing 336-Unit Apartment Community in Tuxedo, New York

by Taylor Williams

TUXEDO, N.Y. — Related Cos. has begun leasing a 336-unit apartment community in Tuxedo, located in the Hudson Valley region. Designed by Aurae, the residences are part of The Village at Tuxedo Reserve, a mixed-use town center that anchors the 1,200-acre Tuxedo Reserve master-planned community. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, fitness center, basketball, squash tennis and pickleball courts, a dog park, playground, coworking space, resident lounges and direct access to hiking and biking trails.

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