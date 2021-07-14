Related Cos., CareMax Enter into Agreement to Develop Medical Centers in Multiple States

NEW YORK CITY — Global development and investment firm Related Cos. has entered into an agreement with Miami-based caregiving agency CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) to build and operate new medical facilities across the country. The facilities will offer a comprehensive suite of medical services for senior citizens.

The new partnership has a stated goal of developing healthcare facilities that include, but are not limited to, locations within or proximate to affordable housing communities that are owned by Related Cos. The new entity will begin its venture with the development of three medical centers in New York City that will be located in The Bronx, the Far Rockaway area of Queens and East Harlem. All three of these facilities are expected to be operational by some point next year.

Related and CareMax plan to begin development of at least 15 new centers in 2022, 25 new facilities in 2023 and 35 new centers in 2024. As part of the agreement, Related has purchased $5 million of Class A common stock from CareMax at a price of $10 per share. The stock price of CareMax opened at $13.27 per share on Wednesday, July 13, up from its mid-September initial public offering price of $9.90 per share.