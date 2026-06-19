Related Group Breaks Ground on 24-Story Apartment Tower in Downtown Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — Related Group has broken ground on Manor Riverwalk, a 24-story apartment tower located at 101 S. Parker St. in downtown Tampa. Designed by architecture firm Arquitectónica with interiors by ID & Design International, the tower will contain 369 residences, 3,000 square feet of fitness-based amenities and dedicated work areas along the Hillsborough River.

Manor Riverwalk will also feature a 23,000-square-foot amenity deck, which will include shaded cabanas, a glass-edged jacuzzi, outdoor bar and entertainment terrace, pickleball court and a putting green, an 805-space parking garage and 18,000 square feet of retail space.

The groundbreaking of Manor Riverwalk marks the start of the development of Related Group’s waterfront master plan, which is expected to eventually feature five buildings with 1,229 residences and 37,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, with a woonerf (or walkable street) connecting them all. In later phases, the master-planned project will include a boutique apartment building, a standalone garden retail parcel, a luxury condominium and two more rental towers. No timeline was given for completion of any phase.