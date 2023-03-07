Related Group Completes 399-Unit Icon Marina Village Apartment Towers in West Palm Beach

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Related Group has delivered Icon Marina Village, a luxury apartment community in West Palm Beach totaling 399 units. Situated along the Intracoastal Waterway, the project comprises two high-rise towers and represents the first phase of the 20-acre Marina Village master plan.

Icon Marina Village comprises studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with each unit featuring condominium-level touches such as floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings and oversized balconies. The project also includes 22 penthouses. Pricing at Icon Marina Village ranges from $2,900 for a studio to more than $10,000 for a 3,000-square-foot penthouse.

Additionally, Icon Marina Village’s amenities include an oceanside pool with private cabanas, fitness studio, spa and wellness center, club room and a private theater. The design-build team includes architectural firm Arquitectonica, interior designer V Starr and general contractor Balfour Beatty.