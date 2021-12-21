Related Group, Integra to Develop 354-Unit St. Regis Condo Project in Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

St. Regis Residences, Miami will offer 354 residential units across both towers.

MIAMI — Related Group and Miami-based Integra Investments have plans to develop St. Regis Residences, Miami, a two-tower condominium project in Miami’s Brickell district. New York City-based Robert A.M Stern Architects and New York-based Rockwell Group will oversee architecture and interior design, respectively. ONE Sotheby’s International Realty will be the project’s sales and marketing partner.

St. Regis Residences, Miami will offer 354 residential units across both towers. The units will range in size from a 1,300-square-foot one-bedroom to a 7,000-square-foot duplex. The prices will start at $2 million per unit and go up to over $40 million, according to Bloomberg. Condo reservations for St. Regis Residences, Miami will begin this January, with the official sales slated to begin shortly thereafter.

The property will also include over 55,000 square feet in amenity areas, including an indoor lap pool, St. Regis Tea Room and butler service. The amenities and features are similar to the original St. Regis, a hotel property in New York City dating back to 1904.

Located at 1809 Brickell Ave., the project will be located 12 miles from Miami Beach, about 11 miles from Miami International Airport and 6.6 miles from the University of Miami. The property will also be near several restaurants and retailers such as Obba Sushi, Rosetta Bakery x Best Buddies, PM Fish & Steak House and Brickell Place Marina, a supermarket.