Related Group, Merrimac Ventures Break Ground on 33-Story Crosby Residences Tower in Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Crosby Residences in Miami will feature 450 fully furnished units upon completion that will be available listing on all leading homeshare platforms.

MIAMI — Related Group and Merrimac Ventures have broken ground on Crosby Residences, a 33-story residential tower in downtown Miami. Upon completion, the property, which is fully preleased, will feature 450 fully furnished rental units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts and 22,000 square feet of amenity space. The development is located with the 27-acre Miami Worldcenter, a master-planned community featuring 300,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space. All of Crosby’s ready-to-rent homes will be licensed to allow for listing on all leading homeshare platforms (subject to applicable laws and restrictions).

Cohen Freedman Encinosa acted as architect on the project, with interiors by AVRO|KO. Amenities will include saunas, Jacuzzis, cold plunge pools, dedicated yoga space, a gaming lounge, rooftop restaurant and bar and a coworking center with a juice and coffee bar. Completion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.