Related Group Nears Completion of Town Deer Valley Apartments in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Related Group is developing Town Deer Valley, a 388-unit apartment community in Phoenix. The complex has been developed in five phases on a 20-acre site. A completion date has not been disclosed, but the project’s general contractor, locally based construction management firm GCON Inc., estimates that it is currently 80 percent complete with the overall development.

Town Deer Valley will total 442,000 square feet across 19 buildings upon completion. Designed by Todd & Associates Architects, the property’s community amenities will include two pools with cabanas, a golf putting green, pet spa, children’s playground and a clubhouse with coworking space, a fitness center and an arts and crafts room.