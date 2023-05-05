Friday, May 5, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Pictured is one of the common areas at Town Deer Valley, a 388-unit apartment community in Phoenix.
ArizonaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Related Group Nears Completion of Town Deer Valley Apartments in Phoenix

by John Nelson

PHOENIX — Related Group is developing Town Deer Valley, a 388-unit apartment community in Phoenix. The complex has been developed in five phases on a 20-acre site. A completion date has not been disclosed, but the project’s general contractor, locally based construction management firm GCON Inc., estimates that it is currently 80 percent complete with the overall development.

Town Deer Valley will total 442,000 square feet across 19 buildings upon completion. Designed by Todd & Associates Architects, the property’s community amenities will include two pools with cabanas, a golf putting green, pet spa, children’s playground and a clubhouse with coworking space, a fitness center and an arts and crafts room.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $350M in Construction Debt, Equity for...

NEPCG Brokers $39.6M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in...

MassDevelopment, HarborOne Provide $11.3M in Financing for Multifamily...

Prism Capital Partners Breaks Ground on 80,000 SF...

Kislak Negotiates $3M Sale of Multifamily, Self-Storage Property...

Rise48 Equity Acquires Spring Apartments in Phoenix for...

Nordstrom Rack to Open Five New Stores in...

Clearwater Living to Open 101-Unit Seniors Housing Community...

Partners Capital Purchases Five-Building Industrial Portfolio in Carson,...