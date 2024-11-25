Related Group, Rockpoint Deliver Mixed-Use Highley House in Miami’s Wynwood District

MIAMI — A partnership between development firm Related Group and Boston-based private equity firm Rockpoint has delivered The Highley House, a mixed-use project in Miami. Situated at 2150 N. Miami Ave. in the city’s Wynwood district, the development features two towers comprising 304 rental apartments, approximately 72,000 square feet of Class A offices and 18,000 square feet of retail space.

The co-developers named the project after Locke Highleyman, a developer behind local projects like Hibiscus and Palm Islands and the judge responsible for christening the area as “Wyndwood” in 1917, which was later streamlined to “Wynwood.”

Amenities at The Highley House include a rooftop with a swimming pool, summer kitchen, bar and sky lounge. Other amenities include a private dining and wine room, private cinema and lounge, podcast suites, game room, art murals throughout, electric vehicle charging stations, coworking spaces, package services, storage and a wellness center with a gym, yoga room, spa, steam room, cold plunge and treatment suites.

The Highley House’s apartments feature studio to three-bedroom layouts with monthly rental rates ranging from $2,389 to $5,657, according to Apartments.com.