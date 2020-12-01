REBusinessOnline

Related Group Selects McShane to Construct 286-Unit The Manor Scottsdale Apartments in Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Multifamily, Western

Manor-Scottsdale-AZ

The Manor Scottsdale will feature 286 apartments in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, a fitness center, spinning/yoga room, poker/card room, tot lot and pool and spa.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — The Related Group has selected McShane Construction Co. to build The Manor Scottsdale, an apartment community located on 6.5 acres in Scottsdale.

Totaling 286 units, the property will feature three-, four- and five-story wood-frame buildings with units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Thirty-two units will be penthouse apartments and 19 units will offer mountain views. Additionally, 24 of the units will be kosher apartments.

Community amenities will include a poker/card room, arcade, fitness center, spinning/yoga room, golf simulator, salt sauna, wellness room, grotto room, lounge, pool, spa, barbecue areas, tot lot and open-air courtyards.

Humphreys & Partners Architects is architect of record. Completion is slated for December 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
2
Webinar: Marketing Strategies for Senior Living Operators — Survey Results Reveal How Customer Journey Has Changed
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  