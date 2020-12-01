Related Group Selects McShane to Construct 286-Unit The Manor Scottsdale Apartments in Arizona
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — The Related Group has selected McShane Construction Co. to build The Manor Scottsdale, an apartment community located on 6.5 acres in Scottsdale.
Totaling 286 units, the property will feature three-, four- and five-story wood-frame buildings with units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Thirty-two units will be penthouse apartments and 19 units will offer mountain views. Additionally, 24 of the units will be kosher apartments.
Community amenities will include a poker/card room, arcade, fitness center, spinning/yoga room, golf simulator, salt sauna, wellness room, grotto room, lounge, pool, spa, barbecue areas, tot lot and open-air courtyards.
Humphreys & Partners Architects is architect of record. Completion is slated for December 2022.