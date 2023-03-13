REBusinessOnline

Related Midwest Begins Pre-Leasing at The Row Fulton Market Luxury Apartment Tower in Chicago

This rendering shows plans for The Row’s study and gathering space, which will feature areas for working during the day and entertaining at night.

CHICAGO — Related Midwest has begun pre-leasing at The Row Fulton Market, a 43-story, 300-unit luxury apartment tower under construction at 164 N. Peoria St. in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. The first residents are expected to take occupancy in June. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects, with interiors by March and White Design, The Row will offer floor plans ranging from 617 to 1,933 square feet. Monthly rents will start at $2,565. Six penthouse units will start at $14,395 per month.

Amenities at The Row will include a fitness center and wellness studio, entertainment suite, study, children’s play area and a pool deck with outdoor grilling areas, green space and fire pits. The Row’s fireplace lobby will be staffed by a 24-hour concierge and door attendant. Residents will have access to services such as move-in coordination, housekeeping, package storage, onsite dry cleaning and pet care.

As one of Chicago’s first 80/20 buildings, created under recently passed Affordable Illinois legislation, 20 percent of The Row’s apartment units will be designated as affordable.





